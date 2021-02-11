Cabin fever has set in and a lot of us are itching to get out and about to get in shape. Hitting the gym might not be an option just yet, but at-home workouts can do the trick if you have the right equipment. Fitness trackers can be a great motivator and they're part of Amazon's Big Winter sale.

Shop ET Style's top picks on fitness trackers at Amazon below.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, has a heart rate monitor and tracks daily activity -- right from your wrist. $339 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 15% off, while supplies last. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Fitbit Ionic Watch Amazon Fitbit Ionic Watch With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, this Fitbit fitness tracker is a water resistant smartwatch that also tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging. $182 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Amazon Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. Shop now to get it for $80 off the original price. $170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. $199 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, has sleep tracking capabilities and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. $274 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350) BUY NOW

Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Amazon Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch This Garmin fitness tracker is a versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. It also features smart notifications -- you can connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. Shop now to get the Garmin Forerunner 235 for $100 off the original price. $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch A Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and even Swim Tracking. This Fitbit Smartwatch is the ultimate tracker to keep you right on track with whatever your wellness and fitness goal is. $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) BUY NOW

Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life! $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

