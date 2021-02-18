Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $50

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale at Amazon's Big Winter Sale event! Shop huge deals for a winter refresh or a head start on your spring and summer fashion!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $29.99 with many sizes and styles around the $50 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

This is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major winter deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Big Winter Sale, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, underwear, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, luggage, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

