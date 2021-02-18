Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Time for a handbag refresh? Right now you can save $100s on Frye handbags -- Amazon's Big Winter Sale has deep discounts on these hobo-chic designer bags. Fnd deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something to get you through winter or you're thinking ahead to spring. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.

But Amazon's Big Winter Sale doesn't end at these designer handbags. This sale event is a great opportunity to shop major fashion deals from loads of designer brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers,& Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

There are even more big deals, markdowns and discounts across categories at Amazon's Big Winter Sale event including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.

If you're looking for gifts, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for other people, too. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags available at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Frye Mel Tote Bag Amazon Frye Mel Tote Bag The Frye Mel Tote Bag stuns with glazed antiqued leather. The interior has several compartments including a padded pocket for a cell phone and a zip pocket. This tote comes in three different colors: camel, black and navy. $307 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $528) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $125 off the original price. $103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Reed Zip Leather Hobo Amazon Frye Reed Zip Leather Hobo Not too big and not too small, this elegant bag is perfect for everyday use. This roomy bag is made with genuine leather and has double handles with a removable strap. Get it now for 49% off the original price. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $358) Buy Now

Frye Charlie Simple Tote Amazon Frye Charlie Simple Tote This stylishly simple bag makes a great everyday purse. Get it now for $99 off the regular price. $279 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $378) Buy now

Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Anyone looks effortlessly cool in this Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag. It features antique nickel hardware with an adjustable and removable crossbody strap. The best part: right now it's a stunning $238 off the retail price. $190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $428) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Amazon Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is a gorgeous addition to any wardrobe. Made with antiqued leather, this purse is very durable while the stylish crossbody strap can be adjusted to a comfortable length. This purse comes in six different colors too! $172 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Small Tote Crossbody Amazon Frye Melissa Small Tote Crossbody This charming purse holds all the essentials and then some. It's soft, durable and $75 off the regular price right now. $223 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy now

Frye Odessa Hobo Amazon Frye Odessa Hobo Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap. $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. Get it now for 50% off the original price. $121 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Amazon Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $82 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last. $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Frye Jolie Hobo Amazon Frye Jolie Hobo This Frye Jolie Hobo is designed in Frye's signature casual-chic style. The exterior is 100% leather with an adjustable shoulder strap. Right now, you can get it for $62 off the retail price, while supplies last. $132 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Amazon Frye Melissa Zip Satchel From Frye's best selling collection, you can get this all leather satchel for $78 off the regular price. $310 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $388) Buy now

Frye Greta Tote Amazon Frye Greta Tote The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the regular price, while supplies last. FROM $126 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Leather Hobo Amazon Frye Melissa Leather Hobo This lightweight leather bag with convertible shoulder/crossbody straps is perfect for everyday use. $290 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $388) Buy now

Frye Evie Tote Amazon Frye Evie Tote The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. Get it now for $50 off the original price. $148 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Tote Amazon Frye Melissa Tote This all-leather carry-all packs a lot of style into this spacious tote. Right now, it can be yours for $80 off the regular price. FROM $318 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $398) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Carryall Amazon Frye Melissa Carryall Look stylish hauling everything in this leather Frye Melissa Carryall. It has dual top carrying handles, a clip closure, a zipper pocket, two slop pocket and features dangling tassel accents. $305 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

