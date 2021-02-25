Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

One way to brighten a gray winter day is with diamonds. But diamonds are even brighter when they're on sale! And right now, you can find them deep discounts during Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Shop multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.

You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry on Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant than sparkles, there are tons of deals on diamonds to take advantage of right now with Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

But you don't have to be looking for diamonds to find great prices at Amazon's Big Winter Sale. It's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on other merch at Amazon's Big Winter Saleincluding electronics, home decor, winter jackets, athleisure, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear, winter jackets, athleisure, kitchen appliances , boots, watches, fitness trackers and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon also makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. $520 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $630) BUY NOW

P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring Amazon P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring Whether you're looking for a wedding ring or you need an affordable engagement ring, this one will surprise and delight your partner. $500 AT AMAZON Buy now

Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Amazon Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings These 1 carat white gold diamond earrings are the perfect addition to your jewelry collection. $600 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold Amazon P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center stone. $399 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $522 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $580) BUY NOW

