Amazon's Big Winter Sale: The Best Deals on Select NuFace Devices

ICYMI: Among the many Amazon New Year, New You deals kicking off 2021, select NuFace devices and attachments on sale and are a must-buy at Amazon's Big Winter Sale! These popular facial toning devices emit a (completely painless) microcurrent that tones, lifts and firms your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. In other words, it's like a professional treatment right at home. The Advanced Facial Toning Kit, which includes the Trinity attachment, is one of our top picks from Amazon's expansive beauty products and tools. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it -- and fast.

Just in time for you to add to your new skincare routine, Amazon is offering some of NuFace's best-selling items and devices for a fraction of the price. Of course, the discounts don't stop there. Right now, there are tons of Amazon Winter Deals to get in on for the winter season. And beyond the virtual beauty counter, the savings only get better. Whether you're shopping for that special someone or scooping up your favorite brands for your New Year's resolution, Amazon has a virtually endless list of deals and steals to choose from this winter season.

Once you've added NuFace's cult-favorite pieces to your cart, be sure to check out Amazon's Winter sales and markdowns on items like in-home gym equipment, Vera Bradley bags, leggings, bras and underwear, fitness trackers and more. Plus, if you're still searching for the perfect gifts for Dad, you can also find deals on Amazon devices and designer watches. While you're out it, take the opportunity to shop Amazon's sales on UGGs, birthday presents, gifts for teens, winter boots, jackets & coats, and more.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account ,as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Ahead, check out our favorite NuFace devices worth adding to your holiday shopping list.

Check out all of ET's top ideas to help you stay healthy, fit, and organized in 2021 and top deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- It firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $133 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush Amazon Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush A limited edition collection perfect to keep up your skin routine while you're on the go. Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. This NuFace FIX also comes with FIX Serum + Prep-N-Glow +Optimizing Mist. $149 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use, incredibly effective and when you get the glittering Break The Ice version, you can get it for $299. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $325 AT AMAZON Buy Now

NuFace Trinity Device Attachment Amazon NuFace Trinity Device Attachment Another attachment for the Trinity Device, this one is designed to attack fine lines and wrinkles around the lips, eyes and brows. $149 AT AMAZON Buy Now

NuFace Trinity Device Attachment Amazon NuFace Trinity Device Attachment Use this NuFace attachment, which uses infrared and red light therapy attachment to lift and contour skin, with the Trinity Device $149 AT AMAZON Buy Now

