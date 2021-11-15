The holidays are coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Black Friday sales to do an undergarment refresh. We know we can count on Amazon for great deals and its Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale on bras doesn't disappoint! There are tons of budget-friendly items with huge markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette, Hanes and more.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has you covered for huge savings. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles.

Beyond bras, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead shop ET's picks for the best Amazon deals on bras at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

