The holidays are coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Black Friday sales to give your wardrobe a refresh before winter arrives. But don't forget that underwear drawer! While Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has tons of deals like cozy fall cardigans, shackets and winter coats from its Fashion Guide, there are also tons of deals on underwear.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for fall discounts, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear with Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for fall. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale right here.

Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit This lace bodysuit isn't just for special occasions. It's made with soft and flexible fibers to keep you comfortable no matter what you're wearing it under -- your favorite jeans and leather jacket for a sexy ensemble or you can save it for date night. $16 Buy Now

Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Amazon Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Technology meets style and comfort with these Thinx Menstrual Underwear. These Thinx Period Underwear are designed with built-in leak and odor protection to replace other menstrual products. $39 $34 Buy Now

