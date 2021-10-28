Amazon's Early Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now
November is almost here which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.
With Amazon's Epic Deals, you can score discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon's Black Friday Sale. But the deals don't end with a smart device.
We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Epic Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.
Amazon's Epic Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.
ET's Favorite Amazon's Epic Dealson Tech, Devices and Electronics:
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More
Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are Up to 50% Off Now
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
The Best Gifts to Buy From Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In
Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV
Walmart's 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Set to Return Nov. 3
Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now: Macy's, Best Buy and More
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Boots and Shoes