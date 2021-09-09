Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Casual Dresses

Now that we’ve moved past summer and into fall, it's time replenish your wardrobe and stock up on essential casual dresses at lower prices right now. Amazon's fall sale has deals on dresses for just about any occasion.  It's a wardrobe staple you can truly never have too many of -- especially when you’ve donated all your old jeans, living in leggings and there’s a new deal to score.

Beyond dresses, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories on home decorAdidas shoesmen's fashionKate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon.

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals Still Available from Amazon's fall sale

Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Don't underestimate the comfort of a fall maxi dress. 
$33
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
If you're looking for a mini dress for fall, this shaker knit sweater dress is pretty perfect. 
$30
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
Amazon
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
This shift dress is versatile enough that you can wear it as a tunic with leggings instead of tights when it starts to get cold. 
$30
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Amazon
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
The asymmetrical hem gives this casual dress whimsical style.
$27
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
This dress comes in 28 different patterns, colors and styles (there is a floral print and sleeveless version for summer!). Did we mention it has pockets? It has pockets! 
$18
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
The flattering fit of this midi dress makes this dress about as comfortable as fall dresses get. 
$24
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
Amazon
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
This long sleeve dress is just as comfortable as your leggings. With a loose (read: forgiving) fit that pairs well with boots, this is one you'll want to add to your collection of cute casual dresses. 
$34 AT AMAZON
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$50
Free People Hailey Mini Dress
Free People Women's Hailey Mini Dress
Amazon
Free People Hailey Mini Dress
This Free People dress has charm to spare with lots of romantic details and an unexpected cutout back.
$69 (REGULARLY $148)
Lacoste Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste Women's Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Amazon
Lacoste Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Add a feminine twist to your favorite look with this short-sleeve pique polo dress. 
$80 (REGULARLY $155)
Lacoste Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste Women's Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
Amazon
Lacoste Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
This relaxed fit shirt dress from Lacoste is perfect for laid-back yet stylish weekends. 
$109 (REGULARLY $155)
Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dress
Samefar Womens Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dresses Basic Bodycon Mini Dress
Amazon
Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dress
This basic causal tank dress is a closet staple.
$8 (REGULARLY $26)

