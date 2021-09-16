Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Dresses
Amazon

Fall officially starts in just a few days, which means it's time fortify your wardrobe with a few warm fall dresses at discount prices, and for that, we look to Amazon. Right now, Amazon's fall sale has deals on designer dresses for just about any occasion. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals from Amazon's fall sale

French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
Amazon
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
This wrap dress from French Connection makes a evening dress to transition into fall.
$92 (REGULARLY $150)
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
Amazon
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
This maxi dress is made for a fall special occasion. Whether you have a wedding to go to or a dinner party, it's elegant yet comfortable so you can stay out all night.
$17 AND UP
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$50
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Wear this adorable couture dress from Tommy Hilfiger to any semi-formal occasion this fall. 
$50 (REGULARLY $150)
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Amazon
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
If you're looking for a great designer cocktail dress, this is the perfect dress for an evening out.
$37
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
This dress is where sexy meets cozy. It shows off your femininity while keeping you warm.
$33 (REGULARLY $50)
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Don't underestimate the comfort of a fall maxi dress. 
$33
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
Amazon
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
This long sleeve dress is just as comfortable as your leggings. With a loose (read: forgiving) fit that pairs well with boots, this is one you'll want to add to your collection of cute casual dresses. 
$34 AT AMAZON
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
If you're looking for a mini dress for fall, this shaker knit sweater dress is pretty perfect. 
$30
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
The flattering fit of this midi dress makes this dress about as comfortable as fall dresses get. 
$24
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
Amazon
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
This shift dress is versatile enough that you can wear it as a tunic with leggings instead of tights when it starts to get cold. 
$32
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
This midi dress comes in 28 different patterns, colors and styles (there is a floral print and sleeveless version for summer!). Did we mention it has pockets? It has pockets! 
$23
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Amazon
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
The asymmetrical hem gives this casual dress whimsical style.
$27

