Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Fall officially starts in just a few days, which means it's time fortify your wardrobe with a few warm fall dresses at discount prices, and for that, we look to Amazon. Right now, Amazon's fall sale has deals on designer dresses for just about any occasion.

Beyond designer dresses, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals from Amazon's fall sale:

AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi Amazon AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi This maxi dress is made for a fall special occasion. Whether you have a wedding to go to or a dinner party, it's elegant yet comfortable so you can stay out all night. $17 AND UP Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Entire Family

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Bags, Dresses, Jewelry and More

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now

Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback -- Shop These Fall Essentials Now

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall