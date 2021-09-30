Fall has officially arrived along with the perfect workout weather. Right now, Amazon's Fall Sale has plenty of deals on sneakers and yoga pants, but there are also great deals on fitness trackers to check out. A fitness tracker can be a great motivator and if you've been thinking about getting one, now's a great time -- Amazon's Fall Sale has loads of fitness trackers at deep discounts.

Amazon Halo Amazon Amazon Halo Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Amazon Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch This Garmin fitness tracker is a versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. It also features smart notifications -- you can connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. Shop now to get the Garmin Forerunner 235 for almost $100 off the original price. $165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $181 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $69 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, has sleep tracking capabilities and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. $300 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

