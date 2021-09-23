Amazon's Fall Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Time for a handbag refresh? Amazon's Fall Sale is offering major markdowns on totes and handbags from some of your favorite brands. Right now you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 62% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for fall or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.

This is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of other brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel,Uggs,Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find at Amazon's Back to School Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands andsmall businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member,sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for Frye handbags from Amazon's Fall Sale.

Frye Melissa Carryall Amazon Frye Melissa Carryall The Frye Melissa Carryall is a stunning tote made with Italian leather. Expect compliments with this bag. (And you can't beat the price!) $223 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Button Saddle Amazon Frye Melissa Button Saddle This bag gives us the all the fall hayride feels. The shoulder strap is long enough for hands free carrying, but the buckle detailing and Frye logo embossed at front side is what make it really special. $182 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $248) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Double Handle Satchel Amazon Frye Melissa Double Handle Satchel If you look too long, you might just HAVE to get this satchel. The double-handled antique pull up leather satchel has three interior pockets and a top zip closure. Shop now to save $120. $261 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $378) Buy Now

