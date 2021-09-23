Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Time for a handbag refresh? Amazon's Fall Sale is offering major markdowns on totes and handbags from some of your favorite brands. Right now you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 62% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for fall or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale. 

This is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of other brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel,Uggs,Lacoste  and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find at Amazon's Back to School Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands andsmall businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member,sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for Frye handbags from Amazon's Fall Sale.

Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
This bag is the ideal size for every day use at the ideal discount. 
$146 (REGULARLY $388)
Frye Melissa Embroidery Zip Crossbody
Frye Melissa Embroidery Zip Crossbody
We love the boho-chic embroidered embellishments on this crossbody bag. 
$86 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Just picture this Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag with a moto jacket. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. 
$174 (REGULARLY $278)
Frye Melissa Carryall
Frye Melissa Carryall
The Frye Melissa Carryall is a stunning tote made with Italian leather. Expect compliments with this bag. (And you can't beat the price!)  
$223 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Frye Melissa Button Saddle
Frye Melissa Button Saddle
This bag gives us the all the fall hayride feels. The shoulder strap is long enough for hands free carrying, but the buckle detailing and Frye logo embossed at front side is what make it really special. 
$182 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
Frye Melissa Double Handle Satchel
Frye Melissa Double Handle Satchel
If you look too long, you might just HAVE to get this satchel. The double-handled antique pull up leather satchel has three interior pockets and a top zip closure. Shop now to save $120. 
$261 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $378)
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
This bag has a practical design in a practical size. 
$198 AT AMAZON
Frye Melissa Large Carryall
Frye Melissa Large Carryall
With its structured silhouette, spacious interior and Italian leather, this will be your new favorite everyday bag. 
$187 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $398)
FRYE Melissa Top Handle Leather Crossbody Bag
FRYE Melissa Top Handle Leather Crossbody Bag
The top handle is a design departure from Frye that we love. Shop now to get it for $90 off the regular price.
$148 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Frye Melissa Artisan Small Hobo Crossbody
Frye Melissa Artisan Small Hobo Crossbody
Get this bag with gorgeous embossed leather to wear this fall.
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)

