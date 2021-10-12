Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fall is here and, with winter close behind, it's time fortify your wardrobe with a few warm dresses at discount prices. For that, we look to Amazon's Holiday Sale. It arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and designer dresses to you before the New Year!

Beyond designer dresses, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale on home decorAdidas shoesmen's fashionKate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals from Amazon's fall sale

Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
$265$84
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
$450$87
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
This shift dress is versatile enough that you can wear it as a tunic with leggings instead of tights when it starts to get cold. 
$35
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$50
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
The asymmetrical hem gives this casual dress whimsical style.
$27
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Wear this adorable couture dress from Tommy Hilfiger to any semi-formal occasion this fall. 
$150$34
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
KILIG Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Casual Midi Dress with Pockets
This midi dress comes in 28 different patterns, colors and styles (there is a floral print and sleeveless version for summer!). Did we mention it has pockets? It has pockets! 
$27
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
If you're looking for a great designer cocktail dress, this is the perfect dress for an evening out.
$37
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
This dress is where sexy meets cozy. It shows off your femininity while keeping you warm.
$50$39
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
The flattering fit of this midi dress makes this dress about as comfortable as fall dresses get. 
$29
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Don't underestimate the comfort of a fall maxi dress. 
$33
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
If you're looking for a mini dress for fall, this shaker knit sweater dress is pretty perfect. 
$33
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
This long sleeve dress is just as comfortable as your leggings. With a loose (read: forgiving) fit that pairs well with boots, this is one you'll want to add to your collection of cute casual dresses. 
$34 AT AMAZON
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
This wrap dress from French Connection makes a evening dress to transition into fall.
$150$91
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
This maxi dress is made for a fall special occasion. Whether you have a wedding to go to or a dinner party, it's elegant yet comfortable so you can stay out all night.
$17 AND UP

