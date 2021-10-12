Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Fall is here and, with winter close behind, it's time fortify your wardrobe with a few warm dresses at discount prices. For that, we look to Amazon's Holiday Sale. It arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and designer dresses to you before the New Year!

Beyond designer dresses, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals from Amazon's fall sale:

AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi Amazon AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi This maxi dress is made for a fall special occasion. Whether you have a wedding to go to or a dinner party, it's elegant yet comfortable so you can stay out all night. $17 AND UP Buy Now

