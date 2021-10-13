Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

We've entered a new season which means a new handbag! And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and handbags to you before the New Year!

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite fall outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel or you want a luxury handbag that makes a statement, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags for all the right fall fashion trends with the Amazon Holiday Sale

Beyond handbags, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer bags at deep discounts with the Amazon's Holiday Sale.

Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag



This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style in just the right fall colors.
$158$83
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote



Wear it with a denim jacket or a cozy sweater, this timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 33% off the retail price and comes in five different colors.
$278$51
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet



Sometimes you just need a wristlet where you're going. This Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is the perfect size to carry your essentials.
$75$45
Gabbi Pouch Bag



If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. 
$80
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Bag



The perfect-sized Michael Kors bag to carry your essentials plus some! A leather bag that features a chain detail.
$428$117
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse



This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear throughout the fall season.
$80 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse



This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$70$50
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse



A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure to hold everything you need. 
$58$41
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote



The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. 
$298$256
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel



The Louise Medium Dome Satchel  by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in five colors.
$298$200
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag



This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $40 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers. 
$148$108
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket



Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.
$30$25
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag



This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. 
$130$93
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag



With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at more than $100 off the regular price, it's a must-have for savvy shoppers. 
$198$81
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote



This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. 
$248$169
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag



This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$89$40
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag



Just picture this Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag with a moto jacket. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. 
$278$180
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag



This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the chain to make it a handbag. At more than $180 off, you can't beat the price. 
$279$92
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag



If you're looking for the right bucket bag silhouette, your search is over. This shoulder bag from Kate Spade is designed to be both chic and practical with room for all your essentials. 
$399$130
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse



This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! 
$60$39
The Sak De Young



The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.
$96$74
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel



This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
$298$184
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag



This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$195 AT AMAZON

