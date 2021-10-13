Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

We've entered a new season which means a new handbag! And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and handbags to you before the New Year!

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite fall outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel or you want a luxury handbag that makes a statement, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags for all the right fall fashion trends with the Amazon Holiday Sale.

Beyond handbags, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer bags at deep discounts with the Amazon's Holiday Sale.

Gabbi Pouch Bag Amazon Gabbi Pouch Bag If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. $80 Buy Now

JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse Amazon JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! $60 $39 Buy Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $96 $74 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Pajama Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Shop Cameron Diaz's Go-to Cookware -- Our Place’s Always Pan

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for the Holidays