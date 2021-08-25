Amazon's Labor Day Deals on Underwear -- Save Up To 50% Off Calvin Klein, Hanes & More
Right about now, you're probably busy with back to school shopping or planning a cookout for Labor Day weekend, but we're focusing on Labor Day sales. There are a lot to sift through, we're seeing some great prices on underwear with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for fall discounts, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear with Amazon's Labor Day deals. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!
We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Labor Day deals right here.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now
Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling
Back to School: The Best Face Masks for Kids
Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family
The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day
Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Fall Jackets and Winter Coats
Amazon's Labor Day Deals on Skechers
Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots & More
Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes
Amazon Deals on Kitchen Appliances
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
Shop End of Summer Outdoor Furniture Deals