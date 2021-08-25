Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Bras -- Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein, Hanes, Playtex & More
Labor Day weekend is coming up and it's time to say goodbye to summer. Some of us are busy with back to school shopping and others are planning Labor Day cookouts, but we're focused on shopping Labor Day sales, namely Amazon's Labor Day deals. Amazon has unlocked tons of deals on bras so shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items with major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette, Hanes and more.
Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times to shop for the perfect bra, but thanks to Amazon's Labor Day deals, you can stock up on all your unmentionables and gifts for yourself, your girlfriend, or your wife without leaving your home.
No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon's Labor Day deals has you covered for huge savings. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles.
We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Ahead shop ET's picks for the best Amazon deals on bras with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
