Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Bras -- Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein, Hanes, Playtex & More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
best bras
Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Labor Day weekend is coming up and it's time to say goodbye to summer. Some of us are busy with back to school shopping and others are planning Labor Day cookouts, but we're focused on shopping Labor Day sales, namely Amazon's Labor Day deals. Amazon has unlocked tons of deals on bras so shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items with major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette, Hanes and more. 

Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times to shop for the perfect bra, but thanks to Amazon's Labor Day deals, you can stock up on all your unmentionables and gifts for yourself, your girlfriend, or your wife without leaving your home.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon's Labor Day deals has you covered for huge savings. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles. 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead shop ET's picks for the best Amazon deals on bras with Amazon's Labor Day deals

Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit 2.0 Tailored Demi Bra Bra
Amazon
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra
This comfy bra has specially-designed cups for support and uplift shaping while the satiny fabric keeps you comfortable four hours.  
$15 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
This lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette is perfect underneath a t-shirt. It's made from a blend of cotton and modal for maximum comfort. At 30% off, you can't afford not to get one. This bra is available in grey, white, purple and more.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Stay comfortable morning, noon and night with the Playtex full-figure bra. 
$13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
This full-coverage bra smoothes while the cushioned straps ease pressure on your shoulders. This Playtex Full Coverage Bra is also offered Black and Nude. 
$15 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
A front closure shaping underwire bra from Bali. This bra provides a front closure for easy fastening.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra Soft Foam Wirefree
Amazon
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra
Hanes delivers comfort and confidence with this ultimate t-shirt bra. 
$17 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank
The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank
Amazon
The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank
The Gym People Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra Tank is the perfect sports bra to wear this spring and summer for a workout. 
STARTING AT $22
Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra
Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra
This Savage X Fenty Women's Curvy Unlined Leopard Lace Covered Bra gives you support without sacrificing style.
$49 AT AMAZON
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Amazon
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Made for DD cups and above, Delimira’s sexy and supportive padded lace bra comes in over a dozen colors, including black, beige, and mystery blue.
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21)
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Amazon
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl’s comfortable and stylish one shoulder bra blends nylon and spandex for a curve-hugging and supportive fit that's great for yoga, or post-surgery recovery. This fashionable bra is available in sizes small to XX-large.
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom's lightly padded cotton and spandex blend T-shirt bra with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. 
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Liberate yourself with the comfort of a wire-free bra from Bali. 
$13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Amazon
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva’s lace front closer bra is made from breathable and soft fabrics, and features push-up foam cups to uplift and enhance your cleavage. 
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
Amazon
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
This Hanes seamless and wireless bra is the perfect bra for maximum comfort and a smooth look.
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Who doesn't love a good push up bra? This Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra is perfect for those V-Cut dresses and shirts. This Bra is also available in black.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Underwire Bra Figure
Amazon
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
This Vanity Fair underwire bra was designed for comfort and support, but the front-adjusting straps make it easy to correct for comfort and don't show under clothes. 
$17 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
A Maidenform maximum coverage bra with underwire for support. This Extra Coverage Bra is available in over 20 different colors.
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Amazon
Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
If you're looking for a bra to eliminate underarm bulge, this is the one you want. 
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38)

