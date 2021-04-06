Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The weather is finally nice enough to get out and about -- and get in shape. After this winter (without the gym), you may need a little help getting back into a good routine. Fitness trackers can be a great motivator and if you've been thinking about getting one for yourself or you're shopping for a gift for Mother's Day, now's a great time -- they're part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is packed with huge deals on activewear, Lululemon dupes, the notorious TikTok leggings, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine or to help your mom with hers. Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.

In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is still offering price cuts on electronics, home decor, jewelry, tie dye pieces, shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage and so many more products.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste and Tory Burch.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized. Amazon features all sorts of deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for mom, or treating yourself, great deals are just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shop ET Style's top picks on fitness trackers at Amazon below.

Fitbit Charge 4 Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. $148 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Amazon Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch A Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and even Swim Tracking. This Fitbit Smartwatch is the ultimate tracker to keep you right on track with whatever your wellness and fitness goal is. $180 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Amazon Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch This Garmin fitness tracker is a versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. It also features smart notifications -- you can connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. Shop now to get the Garmin Forerunner 235 for almost $100 off the original price. $153 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life! $200 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, has sleep tracking capabilities and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. $270 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. Shop now to get it for $80 off the original price. $181 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. $240 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, has a heart rate monitor and tracks daily activity -- right from your wrist. $385 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

