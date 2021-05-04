Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $20

Mother's Day is officially just days away and if you're looking for last-minute Mother's Day gifts, there's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon. Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale up to 72% off at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event! You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge deals on the perfect Mother's Day gifts.

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide. Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $19 with many sizes and styles around the $40-$50 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 12 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

This is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Mother's Day Sale, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, underwear, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, luggage, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

