Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale up to 72% off at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event! Shop Amazon's Mother's Day Sale for huge deals on a head start on your spring and summer fashion!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $19 with many sizes and styles around the $40-$50 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 11 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. They also come in three different colors. $44 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

