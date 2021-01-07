Shopping

Amazon's New Year, New You Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 1 carat diamond stud earrings
Amazon

Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Diamonds are even friendlier when they're on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon New Year, New You Sale event. Shop multiple options for these 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.

In addition to great jewelry deals, the Amazon's New Year, New You Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon New Year sale including electronics, home decorwinter jackets, athleisuretravel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalsdesigner sunglasses, designer backpacksloungeweartie dyeactivewear, sneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50jewelry, kids shoes, underwearwinter jackets, athleisurekitchen appliances , bootswatches, fitness trackers and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Shop the best New Year deals on 1 carat diamond earrings.

1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons
Earrings that stand out. A Diamond Feather Drop Earring by Ross-Simon crafted with natural diamonds and sterling silver.
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
P3 POMPEII3
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
P3 POMPEII3
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings features 18 round cut natural diamonds.
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
Houston Diamond District
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Houston Diamond District
Amazon
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
Houston Diamond District
These 1 carat white gold diamond earrings are the perfect addition to your jewelry collection.
1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons
These diamond earrings make the perfect gift for anyone in your life. 
1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons 3.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons
These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings are made in sterling silver earrings and feature round and baguette brilliant diamonds.
1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings
Amazon
1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings
Ross-Simons
These Ross-Simons drop earrings are the perfect touch to complete your elegant look. These earrings are Sterling Silver and 14kt Gold.
1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Houston Diamond District
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Houston Diamond District
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons
These Ross-Simons are the perfect gift for your sister, daughter, mom, wife, niece, aunt, best friend, girlfriend — or yourself!. These hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds and are sterling silver.
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
Finerock
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
Amazon
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
Finerock
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 10k rose gold and embedded with conflict free diamonds.

