Amazon's New Year, New You Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Diamonds are even friendlier when they're on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon New Year, New You Sale event. Shop multiple options for these 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.
In addition to great jewelry deals, the Amazon's New Year, New You Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon New Year sale including electronics, home decor, winter jackets, athleisure, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear, winter jackets, athleisure, kitchen appliances , boots, watches, fitness trackers and more.
With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.
Shop the best New Year deals on 1 carat diamond earrings.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's New Year, New You Sale
13 Best Amazon New Year Deals on Designer Dresses
Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots
Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry
Amazon's New Year Sale: Save $140 Off This Kate Spade Handbag
The Best Amazon Holiday Deals: Save on Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon
Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here! Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts
The Best Walmart Holiday Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More
The Best Holiday Jewelry Gifts From Macy's -- Up to 70% Off Fine Jewelry
Amazon New Year Deals 2020: Save $100s on Frye Handbags
Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Deals on Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More
The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop One-of-a-Kind Handmade Jewelry