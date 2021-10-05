Shopping

Amazon's Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Best Tech Deals
Amazon

Fall is here and there is a lot to look forward to with the new season: fall shopping! While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.

With Amazon's Epic Deals, you can score discnounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Epic Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Epic Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below. 

ET's Favorite Amazon's Epic Dealson Tech, Devices and Electronics:

Galaxy SmartTag
Galaxy SmartTag
Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to.
$40$30
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor.
$430$300
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Available in pink, purple and blue, the kid-proof Fire 7 Kids tablet features robust parental controls, 16GB of storage and a two-year worry-free guarantee -- if your kids break it, Amazon will replace it for free.
$100$60
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon is offering closeout pricing on the ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet (2019 version). This model features 64GB storage (expandable to 512GB), 2GB of RAM and a 10.1-inch HD screen.
$190$120
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio. The 4.7-star-rated streamer comes with an Alexa voice remote that will also control your TV and soundbar.
$50$34
Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8
The Echo Show is at the all-time low price. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. 
$110$70
Fossil Gen 5
Fossil Gen 5
This Fossil Gen 5 smart watch has an always-on display with thousands of watch faces so you can personalize and monitor your exercise. 
$295$261
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell 3
This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. 
$180
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Get a bird's-eye view with the DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone. It's lightweight and easy to fly, making it a snap to take on your next adventure. 
$524$417
Introducing Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet
Introducing Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet
Now's a good time to get that tablet for your kids. This is the back to school deal you need. 
$200$40
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.
$500$233
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$85$130
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
We wait all year for this deal on AirPods. 
$200$129
Fire 7 tablet
Fire 7 tablet
A new tablet doesn't have to break the bank! 
$50$40
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
You'll need to act fast to score this limited-time deal! These ear buds quickly pair to your phone and offer 16 hours of battery life and a pocket-sized portable charging case.
$85$38
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale.
$1,000$948
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
This Amazon Fire HD tablet has all-day battery life -- up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
$90$60
Roku Streaming Stick+HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Roku Streaming Stick+HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Be prepared to watch all fall tv with a new streaming device from Roku. 
$50$44
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming.
$350$330
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$34
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Superior sound quality and waterproof. Perfect for your next party.
$350$250
Apple Macbook Air
Apple Macbook Air
If you like your laptop on the lighter side, the Apple Macbook Air is for you. 
$1249$1149
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5
Right now, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is 50% off! It has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
$90$80
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.
$30
Amazon Halo
Amazon Halo
Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs.
$100 AT AMAZON
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired features two-way talk, motion detection, night vision and optional 60-day video cloud storage (for an added fee).
$60
Furbo Pet Camera
Furbo Pet Camera
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. 
$170
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
These highly rated ear buds from JBL are a must-have.
$150
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Do more than just print photos in an instant with HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer. 
$100
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$50
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! 
$36$33
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa
Connect Alexa to your car speakers through your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. At just $20, you can't beat this deal. 
$50
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
$70 AT AMAZON
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Get all of your shows and movies in one convenient place.
$120
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$348
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. 
$250
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shop now to get a little help cleaning up this summer with a robot vacuum at a huge discount! 
$600
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.
$230

