Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap -- and Amazon is the perfect place to start. The retailer is hosting a secret designer fashion sale through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet, which features deals of up to 60% off on some major celeb-loved items.

With the launch of Amazon’s “premium brands” section, shoppers can now peruse discounted goods from some of the site’s most luxe designer brands ー but you have to act fast on these high-end fashion goodies, as the products are only available in limited stocks and for a short time.

From supermodel-approved UGG boots and slides (loved by Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, no less), to Sam Edelman booties, Alice and Olivia styles, Free People finds, limited-edition kicks from the adidas by Stella McCartney collection and so much more, Amazon's super-secret designer fashion sale through the Premium Brands Outlet is your answer for mirroring some of Hollywood's trendiest styles for way less (we repeat: up to 60% off ).

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for some of the best finds from Amazon's secret designer fashion sale -- with deals of up to 60% off on celeb-loved brands like UGG, Free People, STAUD, Alice and Olivia, Sam Edelman, Le Specs, adidas by Stella McCartney and more. Plus, check out Amazon's best deals on designer sunglasses, and shop this Oprah-approved face mask.

