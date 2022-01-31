Shopping

Amazon's Secret Designer Fashion Sale Has Major Deals on Free People, Sam Edelman and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Secret Designer Fashion Sale
Anton Minin/Getty Images

Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap -- and Amazon is the perfect place to start. The retailer is hosting a secret designer fashion sale through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet, which features deals of up to 60% off on some major celeb-loved items.  

With the launch of Amazon’s “premium brands” section, shoppers can now peruse discounted goods from some of the site’s most luxe designer brands ー but you have to act fast on these high-end fashion goodies, as the products are only available in limited stocks and for a short time.

From supermodel-approved UGG boots and slides (loved by Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, no less), to Sam Edelman booties, Alice and Olivia styles, Free People finds, limited-edition kicks from the adidas by Stella McCartney collection and so much more, Amazon's super-secret designer fashion sale through the Premium Brands Outlet is your answer for mirroring some of Hollywood's trendiest styles for way less (we repeat: up to 60% off).

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for some of the best finds from Amazon's secret designer fashion sale -- with deals of up to 60% off on celeb-loved brands like UGG, Free People, STAUD, Alice and Olivia, Sam Edelman, Le Specs, adidas by Stella McCartney and more. Plus, check out Amazon's best deals on designer sunglasses, and shop this Oprah-approved face mask.

Free People Women's Emmaline Mini Dress
Free People Women's Emmaline Mini Dress
Amazon
Free People Women's Emmaline Mini Dress
This sweet, willow-colored frock is the perfect and most cozy knit for winter and beyond.
$168$118
Le Specs Women's Momala Sunglasses
Le Specs Women's Momala Sunglasses
Amazon
Le Specs Women's Momala Sunglasses
Le Specs sunglasses really are the best accessory. Plus, this particular frame is now 44% off at Amazon's secret designer fashion sale.
$69$39
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper. UGG slides are totally having a moment -- as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
$110
Levi's Women's Premium Shacket Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Premium Shacket Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium Shacket Trucker Jacket
This cotton, trucker jacket style from Levi's will easily elevate any outfit with a more vintage, edgy flair.
$98$58
STAUD Women's Large Bean Crossbody Bag
STAUD Women's Large Bean Crossbody Bag
Amazon
STAUD Women's Large Bean Crossbody Bag
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this leather, tan-colored bean bag from STAUD -- a cult-favorite luxury brand, with this accessory now 40% off.
$295$177
Sam Edelman Women's Lenley Combat Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Lenley Combat Boot
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Lenley Combat Boot
With combat boots these days -- the clunkier, the better. And this sleek, black style from Sam Edelman features a synthetic sole for added comfort (and chicness).
$200$140
Sweaty Betty Women's Cozy Cashmere Pants
Sweaty Betty Women's Cozy Cashmere Pants
Amazon
Sweaty Betty Women's Cozy Cashmere Pants
Sweaty Betty leggings are an essential for celebs like Halle Berry. And this pair of sweats from the athleisure brand is arguably as cozy as it is cute.
$228$160
Lele Sadoughi Women's Rio Beanie
Lele Sadoughi Women's Rio Beanie
Amazon
Lele Sadoughi Women's Rio Beanie
This ribbed knit beanie from Lele Sadoughi is adorned with acrylic jewel accents -- warm and on-trend with winter styles.
$175$123
Alice + Olivia Women's Chara Vegan Leather Mock Neck Dress
Alice + Olivia Women's Chara Vegan Leather Mock Neck Dress
Amazon
Alice + Olivia Women's Chara Vegan Leather Mock Neck Dress
This olive-hued dress from Alice + Olivia is hailed as being "super lightweight" -- plus, it's now 30% off.
$330$231
Madewell Women's Autumn Shirt Jacket
Madewell Women's Autumn Shirt Jacket
Amazon
Madewell Women's Autumn Shirt Jacket
Cozy up in this checkered shacket from Madewell -- perfect for winter and beyond.
$238$143
Stuart Weitzman Women's Tyler Ultralift Booties
Stuart Weitzman Women's Tyler Ultralift Booties
Amazon
Stuart Weitzman Women's Tyler Ultralift Booties
Kick-start the new year in puffy, padded collar booties from Stuart Weitzman -- the brand worn (and often modeled) by Gigi Hadid. These boots, in particular, are now 60% off through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet.
$650$260
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong
Slip into cheeky, celeb-loved underwear pieces from Calvin Klein.
$24
Alice + Olivia Women's Dede Smocked Cargo Pants
Alice + Olivia Women's Dede Smocked Cargo Pants
Amazon
Alice + Olivia Women's Dede Smocked Cargo Pants
Your work-from-home wear just got even more chic thanks to these camel-colored cargo pants from Alice and Olivia.
$330$231
SHASHI Women's Interstellar Signet Ring
SHASHI Women's Interstellar Signet Ring
Amazon
SHASHI Women's Interstellar Signet Ring
Make any outfit more elegant with this dainty, golden SHASHI Women's Interstellar Signet Ring.
$54$38
PUMA Select Men's Vintage Suede Sneakers
PUMA Select Men's Vintage Suede Sneakers
Amazon
PUMA Select Men's Vintage Suede Sneakers
Stick to the classics with this pair of Vintage Suede Sneakers from Puma.
$90$63
Rag & Bone Women's Sloane Soft Boucle Alpaca Scarf
Rag & Bone Women's Sloane Soft Boucle Alpaca Scarf
Amazon
Rag & Bone Women's Sloane Soft Boucle Alpaca Scarf
Rag & Bone delivers on so many chic, luxury styles -- and this oatmeal-colored scarf is a prime example. Plus, it's also 30% off.
$250$175
Superga Women's 2750 Flowers Mix Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Flowers Mix Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Flowers Mix Sneaker
Score on this feminine, Superga sneaker style from the brand loved by Hailey Bieber -- now 60% off at Amazon.
$129$52

