David Krumholtz is speaking out in defense of Amber Heard. The 44-year-old actor, who co-starred with Heard in the 2011 TV series The Playboy Club, recently took to his Instagram Story to share his support for the actress amid Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her.

Depp first filed his defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019, in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. The article itself did not mention Depp by name, however, their contentious 2016 divorce had been in the news over the previous two years.

"Amber Heard is a victim of abuse by Johnny Depp," Krumholtz claimed. "Don't ya just love his work? Isn't he handsome? Heard he's a sweetheart! Captain Jack Sparrow!!! Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters."

During her testimony in court, Heard claimed that Depp physically abused her, which the actor denied, testifying that "nothing of the kind had ever happened." Depp's bodyguard, Travis McGivern, claimed that Heard had physically and verbally abused her ex.

Heard's legal team also questioned Depp about his drug and alcohol use, something both he and Christi Dembrowski, his sister and personal manager, denied was a problem. Depp testified that he's "never taken any substance for a party."

"I wasn't dropping acid every five minutes. There were many years that I didn't touch a substance or do drugs. There were many years that I didn't have a drink," he testified. "The characterization of my 'substance abuse' that's been delivered by Ms. Heard is grossly embellished and I'm sorry to say, but a lot of it is just plainly false... I am not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time... There's been no moments where I would've been considered out of control."

Krumholtz, however, wrote on his Instagram Story, "I believe Amber Heard."

"She is not innocent. But she IS a victim," he claimed. "Depp's smugness during the trial is sickening. The reason Johnny Depp lost career opportunities is because he was a total mess. Disney etc... doesn't care what Amber accused him of. He ruined his public image by being a severe drug abuser and drunk."

Depp and his former talent agent, Christian Carino, both testified that Heard's allegations against the actor cost him a role in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film. Heard's lawyers argued that Depp's monetary loss was not on their client, but rather due to the actor's films' "worsening performance at the box office," among other factors.

Krumholtz concluded his post by writing, "I worked with Amber Heard. She is not psychotic. She is brilliant and strong and got caught up in bulls**t. She made a mistake. Why is Johnny suing her? Because he has not owned up to his raging addiction issues."

