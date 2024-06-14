Amber Portwood's Missing Fiancé Gary Wayt Spotted in Oklahoma

Amber Portwood's fiancé, Gary Wayt, has been spotted 900 miles from where the Teen Mom OG star reported him missing in North Carolina, ET has confirmed.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina said, "Gary was seen on camera in a Verizon store in Oklahoma" on June 11. The spokesperson added, "It seems he headed toward New Mexico when the tag readers picked up his car there."

"We have information he was in New Mexico at one point," the statement continued. "Gary will stay as a missing person until he contacts Bryson City Police or contacts another law enforcement officer."

Earlier the same day the footage was taken, Amber reported her fiancé missing in North Carolina.

According to an incident/investigation report obtained by ET, Gary was last seen on June 9 at around 6 p.m. at a nearby hotel. Amber, 34, and Gary, 39, live together in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the case remains active. It is unknown why the couple was in North Carolina at the time of Gary's alleged disappearance.

On June 11, Amber also appeared in a YouTube livestream on Elle Bee's page, where she made an emotional plea for fans to not assume the worst.

"No, guys, please listen to me. He is missing. This is a huge deal. His parents, everybody is worried. I'm worried," she said at the time.

Amber Portwood cries on Teen Mom. - MTV

Despite reports, Amber insisted that she and her fiancé had not had a "big blowout fight" before his disappearance, but rather an "emotional" discussion.

"There was not an explosive argument. I am not what people are saying about me," Amber insisted. "I changed a long time ago. I am an honest person."

Amber doubled down on her claims that she had done nothing to Gary.

"I have not touched this man in any horrible way," Amber said. "He has not touched me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship."

As for the alleged final discussion between Amber and Gary, she said, "It was a discussion. Nobody was heated or anything. It was emotional because it had something to do with his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am. It has nothing to do with us personally."

Earlier this month, Gary made his first appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, showing up on camera alongside his fiancée.

Amber first earned fame after taking part in the MTV docuseries 16 and Pregnant, which chronicled her teen pregnancy with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. They share 15-year-old daughter Leah, whose upbringing has also been documented in a number of MTV spinoffs, including Teen Mom (later Teen Mom OG) and Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Shirley would later marry Kristina Anderson in 2015 and they share a daughter, Emilee. Shirley and Kristina were also featured on Teen Mom and they have an amicable relationship with Amber.

The shows also documented Amber's struggles with domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression, and she spent time behind bars for nearly two years following a domestic violence incident with Shirley. In January 2021, Amber told ET that she sat Leah down and had a tough conversation with her about her her past.

"She's very smart, straight A student. I'm very proud of her," Amber said at the time. "She's had many questions, and I've answered as many as I can that I feel is appropriate for her age."

Amber would welcome a second child, 6-year-old son James, with her ex, Andrew Glennon, in May 2018. The relationship also proved to be tumultuous, resulting in Amber's arrest for domestic battery in July 2019, when he claimed she came at him with a machete. Amber denied the allegations.

Following the alleged incident, Andrew moved with James to Malibu after she lost custody.

"I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything," Amber said in a statement following the judge's ruling in the contentious custody case. "I've been living a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself. I wouldn't wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father."

