Amber Rose is getting real.

The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to get candid about the recent "turmoil" that has surrounded her life, as well as announce that she is canceling her annual Slutwalk to "protect my energy and peace."

Rose, who is pregnant with her second child, began by explaining that she "stopped being friends with about 20 people last year" who she claims stole from her, cheated on her, lied to her or were addicts and toxic people.

"Man, the list goes on you have no idea," she explained. "The funny thing is I never snitched publicly on anyone. Ain’t that some sh*t? People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic. I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over."

"I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil. That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy," Rose continued. "No Toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes. F**k fake friends and their weirdo sh*t. I’d rather just have my family and my team."

"This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year.... Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace," she concluded.

In April, Rose announced that she is expecting her first bundle of joy with boyfriend Alexander Edwards. She is already mother to 6-year-old son Sebastian, whom she shares with ex Wiz Khalifa.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! 🤰🏼🤮☺️👶🏽🙏🏽❤️🥰," she announced in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile last October, Rose kicked off her fourth Slutwalk march in Los Angeles and dressed as a bride.The annual Slutwalk event was created in 2015, and was designed to spread messages of body positivity, gender equality and sexual enlightenment to the public.

Shutterstock

For more on Rose and her pregnancy, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amber Rose Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- See Her Announcement

The Kardashians Reveal the Status of Some of Their Most Famous Celebrity Feuds

Amber Rose Turns Heads As Sexy Bride at SlutWalk 2018

Related Gallery