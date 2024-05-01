And Just Like That, fans have another season to look forward to of the show. Max announced last August that its Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has been renewed for season 3. The streaming service later announced, however, that the show won't be returning until 2025 with a montage clip promoting the third season.

While fans are keen to get a resolution to the season 2 storylines, the wait may seem endless. However, things are moving forward. In May 2024, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a pic from the first season 3 table read to Instagram -- though she strategically hid the title of the premiere episode.

"Here. We. Go. X, SJ," she captioned the secretive shot.

In the wake of that confusing season 2 finale -- where Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) say their goodbyes for five years and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) makes her triumphant return to the franchise for a brief cameo -- fans certainly have some questions.

Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King shared the news of the show's renewal in a statement, saying, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3.”

Here's everything to know so far about season 3.

PREMIERE DATE

The exact premiere date for season 3 of And Just Like That is currently unknown, but following the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes, there's been a delay in production. Season 1 aired in late 2021 and season 2 premiered in August 2023, leaving more than a year gap between the two installments.

Max announced in December that the show would be returning in 2025 in a promotional clip for several of its shows.

In May 2024, Parker shared a pic from the first season 3 table read to Instagram -- though she strategically hid the title of the premiere episode.

"Here. We. Go. X, SJ," she captioned the secretive shot.

CAST

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Though the cast is currently unknown, it's safe to assume that Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) will be returning for season 3 as all three women serve as executive producers on the series. After Aidan made his exit, he seemed to think that he'd be gone for years, while Carrie quipped that it might be sooner than that -- leaving open the possibility for Corbett's future reappearance.

In February 2024, Nicole Ari Parker spoke with ET about going "back to work" on the show in a few months time, confirming her return. And Parker's May 2024 table read Instagram post also tagged Mario Cantone and Sarita Choudhury, which seems to confirm they will also be returning for the new season.

However, the reboot will be also losing some established characters in season 3. In February 2024, it was reported that Sara Ramírez would not be reprising their role as divisive comedian Ché Diaz, after appearing in the first two seasons.

In March 2024, it was also confimed that Karen Pittman would not be returning as professor Nya Wallace in season 3. Nya was a recurring character in season 1, where she befriended Miranda at Columbia before becoming a regular character -- and reluctant roommate -- in season 2.

"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…," a Max spokesperson told ET in a statement. "As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible."

"Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That…," the statement continued. "Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."

WILL SAMANTHA RETURN?

Entertainment Tonight

Though Cattrall appeared in person for the season 2 finale, the actress did not seem open to future cameos when speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show in June 2023.

"I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha," she said. "She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

When asked if she'd return for a potential season 3, Cattrall replied, "That's as far as I'm going to go."

WILL CARRIE AND AIDEN STAY TOGETHER?

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Showrunner King spoke about the wording of Carrie's season 2 finale dialogue during the And Just Like That...The Writers Room Max podcast, specifically flagging Carrie's line, "Well, I may get some time off for good behavior."

King adds, "You would only say that if you're already going, 'It's not gonna be five years.' She's very cute, but she does go on to say, 'There will be others.'"

Though the ultimate fate of the couple is unknown, Parker did discuss the idea of bringing more of Carrie's exes back to the franchise while speaking with ET ahead of the season 2 premiere.

"There's not just one borough in New York, there are a lot of boroughs. And there's a lot of interesting people in New York and specifically, there's a lot of interesting men and I would think that Carrie is still curious enough to want to know what else is out there."

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That are currently streaming on Max.

RELATED CONTENT: