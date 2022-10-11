As excitement grows for the second season of And Just Like That, the reboot of Sex and the City, these stunning photos of Nicole Ari Parker dressed head-to-toe in Valentino will only make viewers more impatient!

Parker, who plays the role of Lisa Todd Wexley in the series, was photographed on the Upper East Side of Manhattan outside of a luxury building while filming. Her red-hot Valentino ensemble featured a dramatic headpiece that showcased feathers styled to look like they are floating around her head.

The extravagant headwear was matched perfectly to her Italian couture red gown with a low neckline and flowing cape train. Eagle-eyed fashion savants may recognize this look as it's reminiscent of Frances McDormand’s 2018 Met Gala outfit, made by Valentino as well.

Parker shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram Tuesday showing how the look came to life. "Tuesday at work 🎬🎥 Unreal…." she wrote.

Filming for HBO Max's And Just Like That began earlier this month and is set to be released in the summer of 2023.

ET spoke with Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere last month, where she dished on the upcoming season and revealed Carrie's fan-favorite love interest, Aiden -- played by John Corbett -- is set to join the cast. "Well, you know, I can’t be, like, cryptic about it anymore," Parker revealed at the time.

As far as what fans can expect from the second season, Parker shared that while season 1 was about grief, season 2 is about rebounding. These themes are relevant for Carrie, who lost her husband, Mr. Big, in the show's premiere season, and for the rest of the cast, who are each grieving losses in their own lives in some way.

"Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief," Parker, who last week shared a photo from season 2's first table read, shared. "More of our new cast members who we love."

