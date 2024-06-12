In the 15 years since it premiered, Watch What Happens Live has become a pop culture powerhouse -- and the same can easily be said for host Andy Cohen.

On Wednesday, Cohen, 56, attended the Tribeca Festival in New York City for the Storytellers: Andy Cohen in Conversation event and spoke with ET about his show's longevity and impact.

"I never thought I'd be here 15 years later. I thought maybe we'd get 15 shows under our belt and then get canceled," Cohen said with a laugh. "But here we are!"

Reflecting on the reasons for the show's popularity and ability to connect with audiences, Cohen said he feels the secret is "authenticity and spontaneity and that anything can happen -- and it usually does."

Andy Cohen hosts Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live.' - Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Despite being on for 15 years, however, and the show being a cultural touchstone for many TV lovers, Watch What Happens Live has yet to get some love from the TV Academy and has never been nominated for an Emmy Award.

"We've never been Emmy nominated. Maybe this is our year!" Cohen shared. "I feel very fortunate to still be able to make the show, but you know, recognition is beautiful."

"I mean, the ultimate recognition is the recognition from the fans," Cohen added.

Since WWHL premiered a decade and a half ago, Cohen's life has changed dramatically -- particularly when he became a father. The iconic TV personality and Bravo producer is dad to 5-year-old son Benjamin and 2-year-old daughter Lucy.

Andy Cohen at the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 12, 2024 in New York City. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Looking back on he's changed since becoming a dad, Cohen joked, "When the show started, the first few years, I would go out after every show and close down the Boom Boom Room. Now, I race home and I'm in bed by 11:30."

Cohen also admitted that his son, Ben, is very aware of how excited his dad is about his show's milestone anniversary.

"And I think Ben is a little sick of me in that way," Cohen quipped. "But he knows that I'm good for a hug and a good time."

Check out the video below for more on Cohen and his adorable kids. WWHL airs weeknights on Bravo.

