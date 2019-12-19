Andy Cohen Says He's Thinking of Having Another Baby

Andy Cohen is thinking about becoming a father of two.

The Watch What Happens Live host opened up about his plans for his second embryo during a Tuesday appearance on Jeff Lewis Live.

During their chat, Lewis, dad to 3-year-old daughter Monroe, said he has two embryos -- a boy and a girl. "What do you have?" he asked Cohen, who welcomed his first child, son Benjamin, in February.

"I have at least one," Cohen replied.

"So, I have more viable embryos than you have," Lewis cracked. "And I have very low sperm count, by the way."

"I'm good," Cohen said.

The father of one also opened up to Lewis about his dating life, revealing that he's not using Raya, an exclusive dating app.

"I'd rather be on something more accessible, like Tinder, which I am on," he explained.

"I want to date real people. I don't want to date people where they had to do something to get on this app. I'd rather date people who I could meet anywhere," Cohen shared. "[Raya users are] vetted. I want to meet unvetted."

