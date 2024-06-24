Jon Voight is marveling at his daughter, Angelina Jolie, and granddaughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's, latest Tony Award wins!

The 85-year-old actor celebrated Jolie and Vivienne -- who won Tony awards as producer and producer's assistant, after The Outsiders took home the award for Best Musical earlier this month.

"It's amazing," the Megalopolis star told TMZ.

Voight said that Jolie told him that she got involved with the project after Vivienne, 15, saw a production of The Outsiders in California and read the book. Voight shared that his daughter called him and told him the news that she signed on to work on the Broadway play.

According to Voight, his granddaughter's enthusiasm for the play "showed something of Vivienne that [Angelina] had never seen before."

"The director of this piece, great director, said that she had talent and an eye for something, she has contributed to it, and she's working with Angie," he added. "Angie I'm sure contributed to some of it especially with the actors. Angie's great with the actors."

Overall, Voight said that he is "very proud" of his daughter and granddaughter.

"[I'm] very proud of Vivienne and very proud of Angie," he said, adding, "because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be."

Jolie, 49, and Vivienne, 15, took the stage at the 2024 Tony Awards alongside the cast and crew of The Outsiders as the production won for Best Musical. Neither Jolie or Vivienne spoke during the acceptance speech, but prior to the moment, the Oscar-winning actress introduced a live performance from the cast of the play.

The mother-daughter duo arrived at the ceremony in coordinating looks. For her part, The Eternals actress wore a draped Atelier Versace teal gown. Vivienne coordinated in a suit of the same color. During the show, the pair was spotted in their seats clapping and dancing to performances.

Not in attendance were Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's other five children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 15.

The Outsiders -- a staged musical adaptation of the film and the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton was up for 12 awards. Angelina was first announced last year to be participating in bringing the show to the Great White Way after she saw the production alongside Vivienne at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California. The pair have remained hands-on ever since, and attended the opening of the show back in March where they smiled together for pics with the cast.

Vivienne also made headlines after she decided to drop her father's last name, Pitt, from her moniker in The Outsiders' program.

