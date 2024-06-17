Salma Hayek is sharing some love for her Eternals co-star and longtime friend Angelina Jolie -- as well as her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt -- after the pair's big win at the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday.

Angelina and Vivienne took to the stage at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday when The Outsiders took home the award for Best Musical. The mother-daughter duo each earned trophies as producer and producer's assistant on the Broadway show.

Salma took to Instagram on Monday to praise the pair, alongside a trio of snapshots from the lavish event.

"There are some rare humans we already know are brilliant, but it’s hard to grasp to what degree," the 57-year-old movie star wrote. "My dear Angie, you don’t cease to impress and inspire me, especially because I know that everything you do comes from a place of love."

"And Vivienne, you are a genius!" she continued. "Congratulations on your well-deserved Tony for ‘The Outsiders’, which was named best musical and picked up three other awards after receiving a total of 12 nominations!!"

On Sunday, Angelina, wearing a gorgeous draped Atelier Versace teal gown, stood proudly alongside her daughter as producer Matthew Rego spoke for the group and accepted the award for Best Musical on behalf of the entire team.

Vivienne -- who recently opted to drop the last name of her father, Brad Pitt, in the show's playbill -- wore a teal suit that matched her mom's look.

Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie and cast and crew accept the Best Musical award for 'The Outsiders' onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While the actress and her protégé daughter did not take the microphone as their musical won, Angelina did hit the stage earlier in the evening to present a live performance from The Outsiders company, who performed the musical number "Tulsa '67."

The Outsiders -- a staged musical adaptation of the film and the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton -- received 12 nominations in total, making it the second most-nominated show, behind Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic in a tie for first with 13 nods each.

The event was a particularly emotional one for Vivienne even before her big win, as she was spotted tearing up as The Outsiders director, Danya Taymor, took home the award for Best Direction of a Musical.

On Sunday, just moments after Taymor -- who Angelina Jolie recently sat down with in an interview for Deadline -- was announced as the winner, cameras flashed to the mother-daughter duo in the audience as they received a shout-out for their work on the Broadway production. Vivienne could be seen still with tears in her eyes but smiling at the achievement.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne sit in the audience at the 77th Tony Awards in New York City on June 16, 2024. - Getty Images

Angelina was first announced last year to be participating in bringing the show to the Great White Way after she saw the production alongside Vivienne at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2023. The pair have remained hands-on since and even attended the opening of the show back in March, where they smiled together for pics with the cast.

In a statement to ET at the time, Angelina gave her own reasoning for boarding the production and bringing along Vivienne.

"Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina said. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Angelina is also mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, 15. She shares all six children with Brad, whom she was with for 12 years before their turbulent split in 2016.

