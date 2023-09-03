Salma Hayek Rings in 57th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Pics

Go Salma, it's your birthday!

In honor of her 57th birthday, Salma Hayek blessed the internet with some bikini photos. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her special day, and share some sexy head-turning pics from the beach.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉," she wrote.

Next to the post were a series of pictures of the Black Mirror actress rocking a red bikini with white details. In the first pic, the birthday girl poses in her swimwear, and rocks a oversized straw hat and sunglasses, while she looks at the camera.

In other photos, Hayek puts her full figure on display in the suit as she struts across the beach.

On Sunday, which marked her official birthday, Sept. 2, Hayek shared more thanks to her followers.

"Thanks for all the birthday love💕," the Puss in Boots star wrote next to a picture of her at the dinner table preparing to blow out the candle on a cake.

Hayek is married to businessman, François-Henri Pinault. Together, the couple are parents of 15-year-old daughter, Valentina.

The Frida actress hasn't been shy when it comes to the aging process. In June, Hayek gave her over 26 million followers a rare look at her grey hairs.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she captioned the photo.

Hayek's post garnered praise from friends and fans, including Cindy Crawford, 57, who commented: "Beautiful!" Olivia Wilde, 39, chimed in with fire and heart emojis.

