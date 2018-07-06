Anne Hathaway and Josh Gad Troll Each Other Over Throwback Jake Gyllenhaal Pic
Who knew an old pic of Jake Gyllenhaal could cause this much commotion?
Josh Gad and Anne Hathaway traded a few jabs over Instagram on Thursday, after Gad posted a throwback shot of himself and Gyllenhaal on the set of Love and Other Drugs.
"#tbt Wow. Here’s an oldie but a goodie. #jakegyllenhaal and I behind the scenes during #loveandotherdrugs," Gad captioned the pic, not long before Hathaway got in on the action.
"I’m not sure if you’ll remember me but I was in Love and Other Drugs with you,” wrote the 35-year-old actress, who also starred in the movie. “My name is Annie? Anyway, I hope you are well! (Please like my comment, it would mean so much to me!)”
"@annehathaway please reach out to my agent,” Gad responded to Hathaway's comment. “That’s where I have my fan mail sent. Thank you!!"
Hathaway starred in the 2010 film as a Parkinson's patient who falls in love with a pharmaceutical salesman (Gyllenhaal). Gad played Gyllenhaal's brother.
It was another co-star, however, whom Hathaway couldn't stop talking about during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Find out what advice Hathaway's Ocean's 8 pal, Rihanna, gave her on her post-baby body in the video below.
