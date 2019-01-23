The Mooch is out!

Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly exited the Celebrity Big Brother house. Fans watching the show's 24/7 live feed on Wednesday morning noticed that the former White House communications director was nowhere to be found. His cast members, however, were very much present on the feed, revealing that he was up for eviction, and questioning when his photo on the wall would turn black-and-white -- signaling that he was out of the competition.

Tuesday's episode ended with Ryan Lochte putting him on the block, alongside Jonathan Bennett and Tom Green. ET has reached out to CBS for comment.

According toThe Hollywood Reporter, Scaramucci flew to Switzerland, where he appeared at a Skybridge business conference on Wednesday. The outlet reports that Scaramucci opened up about his time on Celebrity Big Brother but didn't reveal why he left the show.

CBS

"[Being on Celebrity Big Brother was a] tremendous amount of fun," he said, per THR. "There’s a lot of intellectuals that are like, 'WTF, what’s he doing on Big Brother,’ But you have to remember I grew up in a blue-collar family so you have to remember that America watches these shows. You don’t want to unplug yourself totally from America.”

Scaramucci -- famous for his 11-day stint in the White House -- was present on Monday and Tuesday night's episodes of the CBS reality series. On Tuesday's episode, he opened up about his time with President Donald Trump, revealing that "there's no chance I would get invited back [to work for him]."

"I'm not really a politician, he's surrounded by politicians, he's surrounded by Washington operatives. They really don't want people from his neck of the woods around him," he said.

Celebrity Big Brother next airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. See what Scaramucci told ET before entering the house in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan Unknowingly Helps Keep Mom Dina Off 'Celebrity Big Brother' Block

'Celebrity Big Brother': The Most Surprising, Hilariously Weird Moments From the Season 2 Premiere

Julie Chen Leads 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season Two House Tour! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery