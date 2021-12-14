This holiday season, if you're hosting any family or friends, you'll want to set the festive tone in the small details with the right candles, dinnerware, and decorations. Just in time, Anthropologie is taking up to 40% off entertaining essentials at the Get Ready for Guests event. To prepare for holiday hosting, this sale covers three categories -- kitchen & dining, pillows & throws, and candles & decorative accessories. Also, through December 20, you can score up to 50% off gifts, including cozy sweaters, festive dresses, entertainment essentials and accessories. Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: TikTok is in love with Anthropologie's Mushroom Candle, but if you are looking for more cozy fall feels, the Anecdote autumn glass candle comes in scents like sweater weather and fireside chats. Anthropologie's Get Ready for Guests Event is only on for a limited-time, so now is the time to take your holiday soirée to the next level.

For a head start on the Anthropologie sale, see our favorite entertaining essentials below.

