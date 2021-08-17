Let shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 25% off ALL sale items. Yes, an extra 25% off. And that's not all -- if you're looking for décor to give your home a little refresh, they're also taking 30% off select décor and entertaining items.

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time, and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 25% off sale items are final.

For a head start on the Anthropologie sale, see our favorite picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reformation Sale: Up to 50% Off Dress Styles, Jeans and More

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Dupe From Amazon

The Cutest Fall Home Decor From Amazon

12 Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

The Best Sunscreen -- Supergoop, Neutrogena and More

The Highest Rated Ice Cream Makers on Amazon

Royal-Approved Finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves