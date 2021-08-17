Shopping

Anthropologie Is Having a Huge Sale: Take An Extra 25% Off Already-Discounted Clothing, Shoes & Home

By ETonline Staff
Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale
Anthropologie

Let shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 25% off ALL sale items. Yes, an extra 25% off. And that's not all -- if you're looking for décor to give your home a little refresh, they're also taking 30% off select décor and entertaining items. 

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time, and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 25% off sale items are final. 

For a head start on the Anthropologie sale, see our favorite picks below.

Ruffled Lace Tank
Ruffled Lace Tank
Anthropologie
Ruffled Lace Tank
$67 (REGULARLY $108)
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
Anthropologie
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
$15 (REGULARLY $58)
Matisse Seasons Faux Fur Slippers
Matisse Seasons Faux Fur Slippers
Anthropologie
Matisse Seasons Faux Fur Slippers
$22 (REGULARLY $65)
Mini Matchbook Nail File Set
Mini Matchbook Nail File Set
Anthropologie
Mini Matchbook Nail File Set
$10 (REGULARLY $18)
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Mock-Neck Midi Dress
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Mock-Neck Midi Dress.png
Anthropologie
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Mock-Neck Midi Dress
$45 (REGULARLY $98)
Floral Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress
Floral Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress.png
Anthropologie
Floral Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress
$75 (REGULARLY $160)
Amai Serving Bowl
Amai Serving Bowl.png
Anthropologie
Amai Serving Bowl
$30 (REGULARLY $58)
Embroidered Eyelet Tank
Embroidered Eyelet Tank.png
Anthropologie
Embroidered Eyelet Tank
$37 (REGULARLY $78)
Sarto by Franco Sarto Bordo Sandals
Sarto by Franco Sarto Bordo Sandals
Anthropologie
Sarto by Franco Sarto Bordo Sandals
$52 (REGULARLY $100)
Keegan iPhone Case
Keegan iPhone Case
Anthropologie
Keegan iPhone Case
$15 (REGULARLY $32)

