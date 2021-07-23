Shopping

Anthropologie Is Having a Huge Sale This Weekend Only: Take An Extra 40% Off Sale Clothing, Shoes & Home

By ETonline Staff
Ruffled Lace Tank
$54 (REGULARLY $90)
Anthropologie

Let weekend relaxation and shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 40% off ALL sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra forty percent off. And that's not all -- If you're looking for more candles to make your home smell amazing, they're also taking 20% off ALL candles and home fragrances, including the cult-favorite Capri Blue Volcano scent.

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time, and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 40% off sale items are final and furniture is excluded from the sale. 

For a head start on the Anthropologie Weekend sale, see our favorite picks below.

Ruffled Lace Tank
Ruffled Lace Tank
Anthropologie
Ruffled Lace Tank
$54 (REGULARLY $90)
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
Anthropologie
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
$12 (REGULARLY $58)
Free People Movement Field Of Dreams Pullover
$48 (REGULARLY $128)
Free People Movement Field Of Dreams Pullover
Anthropologie
Free People Movement Field Of Dreams Pullover
$48 (REGULARLY $128)
Matisse Seasons Faux Fur Slippers
Matisse Seasons Faux Fur Slippers
Anthropologie
Matisse Seasons Faux Fur Slippers
$30 (REGULARLY $65)
Fernanda Terrazzo Tiered Serving Stand
Fernanda Terrazzo Tiered Serving Stand
Anthropologie
Fernanda Terrazzo Tiered Serving Stand
$46 (REGULARLY $58)
Sonix Tortoise iPhone Case
Sonix Tortoise iPhone Case
Anthropologie
Sonix Tortoise iPhone Case
$15 (REGULARLY $35)
Mini Matchbook Nail File Set
Mini Matchbook Nail File Set
Anthropologie
Mini Matchbook Nail File Set
$8 (REGULARLY $18)
Jenny Slouchy Tote Bag
Jenny Slouchy Tote Bag
Anthropologie
Jenny Slouchy Tote Bag
$42 (REGULARLY $98)
Etna Pot
Etna Pot
Anthropologie
Etna Pot
$12 (REGULARLY $32)

