Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale 2021: Take An Extra 40% Off Clothing, Shoes & Home

By ETonline Staff
Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale
Anthropologie

Let the Memorial Day weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 40% off ALL sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra forty percent off.

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time (Memorial Day weekend only!), and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 40% off sale items are final and furniture is excluded from the sale. 

For a head start on the Anthropologie Memorial Day sale, see our favorite picks below.

Pilcro Deb Relaxed Buttondown
Anthropologie Pilcro Deb Relaxed Buttondown
Anthropologie
Pilcro Deb Relaxed Buttondown
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
Anthropologie
James Colorblocked Bike Shorts
$30 (REGULARLY $58)
Year of Ours Daisy Sports Bra & Veronica Daisy Leggings
Year of Ours Daisy Sports Bra & Veronica Daisy Leggings
Anthropologie
Year of Ours Daisy Sports Bra & Veronica Daisy Leggings
BRA: $20 (REGULARLY $75)
LEGGING: $60 (REGULARLY $99)
Remi Faux Fur Slippers
Anthropologie Remi Faux Fur Slippers
Anthropologie
Remi Faux Fur Slippers
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Maggie Stephenson Happiness Blooms Mug
Maggie Stephenson Happiness Blooms Mug
Anthropologie
Maggie Stephenson Happiness Blooms Mug
Sundry loungewear is so soft and comfy. This classic jogger is a must-have for your WFH outfit. 
$10 (REGULARLY $14)
Superfoods Candle
Anthropologie Superfoods Candle
Anthropologie
Superfoods Candle
$15 (REGULARLY $22)
Corey Lynn Calter Mariah Textured Mini Dress
Corey Lynn Calter Mariah Textured Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Corey Lynn Calter Mariah Textured Mini Dress
$100 (REGULARLY $158)
Zadie Chain Necklace
Zadie Chain Necklace
Anthropologie
Zadie Chain Necklace
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Rosemary Cheese Board
Rosemary Cheese Board
Anthropologie
Rosemary Cheese Board
$40 (REGULARLY $58)

