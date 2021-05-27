Let the Memorial Day weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 40% off ALL sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra forty percent off.

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time (Memorial Day weekend only!), and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 40% off sale items are final and furniture is excluded from the sale.

For a head start on the Anthropologie Memorial Day sale, see our favorite picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Vitamix Spring Sale: Take Up to $100 Off Vitamix Blenders

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is Now Live -- Our Fave Deals

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now