Anthropologie Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Fashion, Home Goods and More
Presidents Day weekend sales may be nearing their end (don't worry, there are still plenty of options to shop in fashion and beauty, home goods, and yes, mattresses), but that doesn't mean the deals stop there. Case in point: the Anthropologie sale.
Whether you're looking to get a head start on building your spring ensembles, round out your transitional weather wardrobe or update your space with new home decor, the Anthropologie sale has everything you could be looking for -- and it's available with an added 25% discount. With the exception of furniture, Anthopologie's sale items are up for grabs at a fraction of the original price. In other words, if there's any time to stock up on pretty things for your closet, kitchen or other areas of your home, this is the time to do it.
Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options the retailer has for the taking, especially when you can get these pieces on steep discounts. Luckily, ET Style combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.
Take this opportunity to shop for a lightweight sweater or cardigan to layer over your outfits until the weather warms up for spring. Or get yourself some comfy house dresses that'll take you from day to night, even with a WFH lifestyle. And while you're embracing all of that time at home, you might as well spruce it up with some new pieces like plates, towels, diffusers and duvet covers.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Presidents' Day Home Sales You Can Still Shop Today
The Best Fashion Picks at Walmart -- Including TikTok Favorites
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection
Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop Today