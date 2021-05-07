Anthropologie Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items This Weekend
Let the weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking 25% off sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra twenty-five percent off. It doesn't stop there. The retailer is celebrating AnthroDay today by offering 20% off sitewide to AnthroPerks members (it's free to sign up!).
Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.
Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time (this weekend only!), and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 50% off sale items are final and furniture is excluded from the sale.
For a head start on the Anthropologie weekend sale, see our favorite picks below.
