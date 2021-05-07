Shopping

Anthropologie Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items This Weekend

By ETonline Staff
anthropologie dress sale
Anthropologie

Let the weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking 25% off sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra twenty-five percent off. It doesn't stop there. The retailer is celebrating AnthroDay today by offering 20% off sitewide to AnthroPerks members (it's free to sign up!). 

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time (this weekend only!), and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 50% off sale items are final and furniture is excluded from the sale. 

For a head start on the Anthropologie weekend sale, see our favorite picks below.

This shirt dress is perfect for vacation or a summer wedding. 
$178
We want this hot pink romper with puffed sleeves in our wardrobe, ASAP. 
$138
Year of Ours activewear is a favorite among fashion girls. This fun daisy print sports bra and legging set is almost sold out, so hurry! 
BRA: $20 (REGULARLY $75)
LEGGING: $60 (REGULARLY $99)
Sundry loungewear is so soft and comfy. This classic jogger is a must-have for your WFH outfit. 
$98
Designer scented candles rarely go on sale, so score this beautiful candle made in collaboration with Clare V. 
$10
Wear this gorgeous, billowy eyelet blouse to dress up your jeans. 
$100 (REGULARLY $178)
Add this stunning teak wood caddy with brass handles to your bath. 
$120 (REGULARLY $168)
Plush faux fur slippers for extra cozy vibes. 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
We love these elegant gold hoop earrings, encrusted with Swarovski crystals. 
$30 (REGULARLY $88)

