Anthropologie Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items This Weekend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let the weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking 25% off sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra twenty-five percent off. It doesn't stop there. The retailer is celebrating AnthroDay today by offering 20% off sitewide to AnthroPerks members (it's free to sign up!).

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time (this weekend only!), and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart. Note, all extra 50% off sale items are final and furniture is excluded from the sale.

For a head start on the Anthropologie weekend sale, see our favorite picks below.

Corey Lynn Calter Ruffled Maxi Shirtdress Anthropologie Corey Lynn Calter Ruffled Maxi Shirtdress This shirt dress is perfect for vacation or a summer wedding. $178 Buy Now

Mare Mare Puff-Sleeved Romper Anthropologie Mare Mare Puff-Sleeved Romper We want this hot pink romper with puffed sleeves in our wardrobe, ASAP. $138 Buy Now

Year of Ours Daisy Sports Bra & Veronica Daisy Leggings Anthropologie Year of Ours Daisy Sports Bra & Veronica Daisy Leggings Year of Ours activewear is a favorite among fashion girls. This fun daisy print sports bra and legging set is almost sold out, so hurry! BRA: $20 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now LEGGING: $60 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Sundry Classic Joggers Anthropologie Sundry Classic Joggers Sundry loungewear is so soft and comfy. This classic jogger is a must-have for your WFH outfit. $98 Buy Now

Clare V. for Anthropologie Maisonette Glass Candle Anthropologie Clare V. for Anthropologie Maisonette Glass Candle Designer scented candles rarely go on sale, so score this beautiful candle made in collaboration with Clare V. $10 Buy Now

Othilia Melody Eyelet Blouse Anthropologie Othilia Melody Eyelet Blouse Wear this gorgeous, billowy eyelet blouse to dress up your jeans. $100 (REGULARLY $178) Buy Now

Lotus Bathtub Caddy Anthropologie Lotus Bathtub Caddy Add this stunning teak wood caddy with brass handles to your bath. $120 (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

Remi Faux Fur Slippers Anthropologie Remi Faux Fur Slippers Plush faux fur slippers for extra cozy vibes. $40 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Sorrelli Jessamine Hoop Earrings Anthropologie Sorrelli Jessamine Hoop Earrings We love these elegant gold hoop earrings, encrusted with Swarovski crystals. $30 (REGULARLY $88) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Vitamix Spring Sale: Take Up to $100 Off Vitamix Blenders

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is Now Live -- Our Fave Deals

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: 22 Best Amazon Devices

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now