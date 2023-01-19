Apple AirTags Are Back In Stock at Amazon Just in Time for Your Next Trip
If you're planning travel anytime this winter, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.
Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now ahead of your next trip. These accessories will prove to be a great Valentine's Day Gift and the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.
If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop case into the mix while you're at it.
The watch band design makes it easy for kids to wear on their hand while traveling.
This AirTag holder is perfect for dog collars, so you don't have to worry about the device getting damaged when it is taken into the water.
If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in.
This light and stylish AirTag holder matches perfectly with handbags.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel: Away, Samsonite, Lululemon, Herschel and More
The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals on Beats, Samsung, and More
The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now
42 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Women: Shop Cozy Pajamas, Luxury Beauty and More
The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023
The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter
26 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023
The Best Apple Deals of 2023: iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More
The Best Theragun Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to $200 On Therabody's Top-Rated Massage Guns
The Best Keurig Deals: Save Now on Single-Serve Coffee Makers and More This Winter