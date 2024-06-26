Shop
Sales & Deals

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Save 20% on a 4-Pack for Summer Travel

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple AirTag
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:23 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

Snag a rare discount on a four-pack of Apple AirTags with this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

Whether you're gearing up for a summer vacation or you're just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers around, so they don't go on sale too often, but you can stock up on these gadgets for less now. Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering a four-pack of AirTags for just $79, which is a discount of 20%.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but today's bundle deal drops the cost to less than $20 per tracker. This is a rare discount, so be sure to add the 4-pack of AirTags to your cart before the early Prime Day deal disappears. The single AirTag is also on sale for $25 if you only need one.

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed. 

$29 $25

Shop Now

If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with Precision Finding technology. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

Along with this early Prime Day Apple deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks ahead of the sale extravaganza on July 16 and 17. Shop more of the best Apple deals below.

 Best Early Prime Day iPad Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$500 $469

WiFi + Cellular

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Pro

2024 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Pro

Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.

$999 $945

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air

2024 Apple iPad Air
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Air

Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

$599 $569

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $469

WiFi

Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day AirPods Deals

All four models of Apple AirPods are on sale right now, including the noise-cancelling AirPods Max at their lowest price this year.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $80

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.

$249 $199

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. 

$549 $449

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. 

$169 $127

Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day MacBook Deals

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.

$1,099 $949

Shop Now

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.

$1,299 $1,129

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip

Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.

$1,799 $1,649

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip

The MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365, and many more.

$2,499 $1,999

Shop Now

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

Apple 2022 MacBook Air
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.

$999 $849

Shop Now

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key datesearly Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on homefitness geartech and more on Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Apple AirPods Deals in June 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple AirPods Deals in June 2024

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals of 2024 to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals of 2024 to Shop Now

The Best iPad Deals Available Right Now: Save Up to $100 on Apple's Top-Rated Tablets

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals Available Right Now: Save Up to $100 on Apple's Top-Rated Tablets

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Tech

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Season

Tech

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Season

Tags: