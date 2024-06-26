Snag a rare discount on a four-pack of Apple AirTags with this early Amazon Prime Day deal.
Whether you're gearing up for a summer vacation or you're just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers around, so they don't go on sale too often, but you can stock up on these gadgets for less now. Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering a four-pack of AirTags for just $79, which is a discount of 20%.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but today's bundle deal drops the cost to less than $20 per tracker. This is a rare discount, so be sure to add the 4-pack of AirTags to your cart before the early Prime Day deal disappears. The single AirTag is also on sale for $25 if you only need one.
Apple AirTag
Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed.
If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with Precision Finding technology. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.
Along with this early Prime Day Apple deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks ahead of the sale extravaganza on July 16 and 17. Shop more of the best Apple deals below.
Best Early Prime Day iPad Deals
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
2024 Apple iPad Pro
Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.
2024 Apple iPad Air
Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
Best Early Prime Day AirPods Deals
All four models of Apple AirPods are on sale right now, including the noise-cancelling AirPods Max at their lowest price this year.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
Best Early Prime Day MacBook Deals
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip
The MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365, and many more.
Apple 2022 MacBook Air
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.
