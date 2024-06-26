Whether you're gearing up for a summer vacation or you're just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers around, so they don't go on sale too often, but you can stock up on these gadgets for less now. Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering a four-pack of AirTags for just $79, which is a discount of 20%.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but today's bundle deal drops the cost to less than $20 per tracker. This is a rare discount, so be sure to add the 4-pack of AirTags to your cart before the early Prime Day deal disappears. The single AirTag is also on sale for $25 if you only need one.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed. $29 $25 Shop Now

If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with Precision Finding technology. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

Along with this early Prime Day Apple deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks ahead of the sale extravaganza on July 16 and 17. Shop more of the best Apple deals below.

Best Early Prime Day iPad Deals

2024 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Pro Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design. $999 $945 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $569 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day AirPods Deals

All four models of Apple AirPods are on sale right now, including the noise-cancelling AirPods Max at their lowest price this year.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus. $249 $199 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $449 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $127 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day MacBook Deals

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $949 Shop Now

