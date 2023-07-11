With the busy summer travel season here, now is the time to stock up on AirTags from Amazon's Prime Day sale happening right now, July 11 and July 12. As the demand for travel surges, more people are getting their hands on AirTags to keep track of luggage, purses, wallets and even their pets. Bluetooth trackers like Apple's AirTags make it so much easier to know where belongings are at all times.

If you've got a trip coming up or if you're prone to misplacing things (it happens!), head to Amazon. Right now the massive online retailer is offering a deal on AirTags during Amazon Prime Day 2023. You can get an AirTag 4-pack for $88 at Amazon — but hurry, this discount isn't likely to last.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $88 Shop Now

Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding. Those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or anyone who wants to keep a close eye on their belongings will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.

AirTags aren't the only Apple product deals during Prime Day. So far, we've found discounts on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and more. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag). Along with Amazon's rare deal on AirTags, there are also great deals on AirTag holders to get ahead of your next trip. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best deals on AirTag accessories available ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case. $29 $25 Shop Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in. $12 $10 Shop Now

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Amazon Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker. $50 $26 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire TVs, Echo, Ring and More

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale

The Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels: Save on This Bluetooth Tracker for Apple User

The Best Prime Day Deals Under $100 to Shop Right Now

Apple's MacBook Air: This Apple Product Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

20 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

The 12 Best Prime Day Headphone Deals: Bose, AirPods, Sony and More

The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now