Apple AirTags Are On Sale for Summer Travel — Here’s Where to Shop the Deal

Apple AirTag
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:15 PM PDT, June 13, 2024

Snag a rare discount on a four-pack of Apple AirTags with this limited-time deal.

Whether you're gearing up for a summer vacation or you're just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers around, so they don't go on sale too often, but you can stock up on these gadgets for less now. Right now, Amazon and Walmart are offering a four-pack of AirTags for $80.

The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but today's bundle deal drops the cost to just $20 per tracker. This is a rare discount, so be sure to add the 4-pack of AirTags to your cart before the price increases. The single AirTag is also on sale for $25 if you only need one.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $80 at Amazon

Shop Now

$99 $80 at Walmart

Shop Now

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed. 

$29 $25 at Amazon

Shop Now

$29 $25 at Walmart

Shop Now

If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with Precision Finding technology. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag). 

Along with this Apple deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirTag holders available at Amazon. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best AirTag key rings and AirTag wallets.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon

Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you're picking up this nifty Apple GPS tracker, add this sleek Apple AirTag leather loop case to cart while you're at it.

$39 $18

Shop Now

Apple AirTag Loop

Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon

Apple AirTag Loop

Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case.

$29 $21

Shop Now

Waterproof AirTag Keychain

Waterproof AirTag Keychain
Amazon

Waterproof AirTag Keychain

Attach these waterproof AirTag keychains to your most valued belongings for shockproof, scratch-proof protection.

$8 $7

Shop Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in. 

$10 $8

Shop Now

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet

Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker.

$27 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag

Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag
Amazon

Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag

The adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more. 

$35 $29

Shop Now

Ekster Wallet for Airtag

Ekster Wallet for Airtag
Ekster

Ekster Wallet for Airtag

Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access.

$109 $82

Shop Now

Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet

Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet
Walmart

Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet

We love the gold accents on this genuine leather bifold wallet — available in four colors including this warm cognac brown.

$29 $18

Shop Now

Classico Slim Wallet

Classico Slim Wallet
Amazon

Classico Slim Wallet

Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder.

$22 $21

Shop Now

Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet

Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet
Amazon

Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet

Gold hardware and a handy keychain make this faux leather wallet a stylish and practical choice.

SaharaCase - Genuine Leather Wallet Case for Apple AirTag

SaharaCase - Genuine Leather Wallet Case for Apple AirTag
Best Buy

SaharaCase - Genuine Leather Wallet Case for Apple AirTag

If you're in the market for something ultra simple, this SaharaCase genuine leather wallet should do the trick.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet

Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet

Made of genuine leather, this trifold wallet features RFID protection as well as seven card slots, a coin pocket and note compartment.

Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet

Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet
Amazon

Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet

Don't let its lovely rustic look with gently distressed leather fool you: This wallet has high-tech capabilities.

$36 $28

With Coupon

Shop Now

navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder

navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder
Walmart

navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder

For those that need lots of extra storage, this wallet has a pop up metal case that can fit up to 8 cards, additional interior slots and a zippered compartment for cash and coins.

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case
Amazon

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case

If you absolutely can't bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot.

$10 $7

With Coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

