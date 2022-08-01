Shopping

Apple AirTags Are on Sale for Summer Travel: Save on Holders and Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Apple AirTag Deals
James D. Morgan/Getty Images

If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. 

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. 

$29$28

But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it.

$39$22
Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag
Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag
Amazon
Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag

The adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more. 

$50$40
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Loop

Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.

$29$20
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case
Amazon
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case

This AirTag holder is perfect for dog collars, so you don't have to worry about the device getting damaged when it is taken into the water. 

$16$10
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
Amazon
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder

The BRG Airtags Case provides rugged armor designed with six shockproof corners and is crafted with high-quality silicone to provide a strong cushioning to protect your AirTag against bumps and scratches.

$9$5 WITH COUPON
TENNTOOSI Kids Silicone AirTag Bracelet
TENNTOOSI Kids Silicone AirTag Bracelet
Amazon
TENNTOOSI Kids Silicone AirTag Bracelet

The watch band design makes it easy for kids to wear on their hand while traveling. 

$9$8
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case

This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.

$20$13
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain

This 4 pack AirTag keychain set comes with 6 extra screen protectors to protect your AirTag from dust. 

$16$6 WITH COUPON
Q1T5 Leather Airtag Case Keychain
Q1T5 Leather Airtag Case Keychain
Amazon
Q1T5 Leather Airtag Case Keychain

This light and stylish AirTag holder matches perfectly with handbags. 

$20$10 WITH COUPON
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Amazon
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags

This airtag tracker keyring is a carabiner with a combination lock for extra security when you're traveling. 

$50$40

