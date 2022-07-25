If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.

Right now at Amazon, a 4-pack of AirTags is on sale to help you pick up the Bluetooth trackers before your next trip.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. $29 $28 Buy Now

Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) Amazon Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. $99 $89 Buy Now

But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Loop If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it. $39 $22 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case. $29 $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Savings on Series 7 and Watch SE

The Best Tech Deals Still Live Post-Amazon Prime Day for Your Home

Save Up to $800 on The Newest Samsung Frame TV Right Now

Best Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on TVs

Post Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

Summer Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

Get This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test On Sale Now