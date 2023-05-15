Apple AirTags Are on Sale Right Now at Amazon — Shop the Rare Deal for Your Memorial Day Travel
Memorial Day travel can be truly chaotic, which is why more people are getting their hands on AirTags to track their luggage, bags, wallets and more. Bluetooth trackers like Apple's AirTags make it so much easier to know where your belongings are at all times. Traveling or not, anyone looking to keep track of all their essentials should head to Amazon now where Apple's AirTag four-pack is currently on sale for $89.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.
Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, you can see when and where your item was last pinged to locate it. Those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
A single AirTag is available for $27, so this 4-pack AirTag deal is like buying three trackers and getting the fourth free.
On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security.
But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.
Along with Amazon's rare deal on AirTags themself, there are also great deals on AirTag holders to get ahead of your next trip. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.
If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop case into the mix while you're at it.
If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in.
This AirTag holder is perfect for dog collars, so you don't have to worry about the device getting damaged when it is taken into the water.
This light and stylish AirTag holder matches perfectly with handbags.
