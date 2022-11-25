The Apple Black Friday deals have arrived and right now, a four-pack of AirTags is on sale for the lowest price we've seen yet. Not only do AirTags make great stocking stuffers, but this Amazon Black Friday deal also comes just in time for holiday travel. At 20% off, this AirTags deal brings the price of each individual tracker down to $20, which is much cheaper than buying a single AirTag for $28.

Apple AirTags 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTags 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. $99 $80 Buy Now

If you're planning travel anytime this fall or during the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This gift simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage, or a handbag, and then they can be found wherever you left them by tracking it on your phone. $28 Buy Now

But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now. These accessories will prove to be a great holiday gift, stocking stuffer and the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case. $29 $24 Buy Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. $13 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

