The fifth-gen iPad Air was released in 2022 and is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work or streaming your favorite shows from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful. Right now, the fifth-gen iPad Air is on sale at Amazon for its lowest price this year. You can save $99 on multiple colors and models with a 10.9-inch display.

2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular) Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular) Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. $749 $650 Shop Now

With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5 a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. You can also upgrade to 256GB of storage and save $70.

For a cheaper tablet option, a 2021 iPad 9 is on sale for less than $400. The 10.2-inch Apple iPad features WiFi and LTE, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls.

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $345 Shop Now

For more tablet options to buy in 2023, check out our guide to the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of this week's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire Tablets.

