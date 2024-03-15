Apple's M1 MacBook Air has dropped to its lowest price ever, thanks to a rare sale at Best Buy. Right now, the M1 model is on sale for an all-time low price of $650. For a fuss-free laptop that combines performance, battery life and portability, it doesn't get much better than this MacBook Air deal.

The MacBook deal comes shortly after Apple decided to stop selling the M1 MacBook Air last week to make way for the new M3 version. While the M2 MacBook Air is now being positioned as the new budget option at $999, the M1 MacBook Air remains the least expensive Apple laptop out there.

With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built-in, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and Apple’s proprietary processing chip, the M1, this lightweight MacBook will have you flying through the day. The ultra-portable laptop also features up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day computing.

Apple introduced the Magic Keyboard in 2020 for more comfortable typing, so you can take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. For anyone who likes to stream their favorite TV shows and movies from their laptop, the MacBook Air has a vivid Retina display and True Tone lighting technology to bring you an incredible picture.

